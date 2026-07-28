A victim of a gunmen's attack receives treatment at the Salem Medical Centre in Kaduna

At least 30 people were killed when armed men attacked a village in Nigeria's ​northwestern Kaduna state early on Monday, two ‌residents said.

Dogon Rana, secretary to the village head, said gunmen stormed the community, shooting randomly and burning houses. Eight ​children were among the dead, while four ​other people sustained injuries.

Violence by armed gangs and ⁠other criminal groups has become a major ​security challenge across parts of northwestern and north-central Nigeria, ​where communities are frequently targeted in deadly raids.

The northeast is battling a deadly insurgency by Islamist militants Boko Haram and ​splinter group ISWAP. No group has claimed ​responsibility for the attack in Kaduna state.

Youth leader Ishaya Dawa, another ‌resident, ⁠said the attackers stormed Naridon village in Kauru local government area close to midnight and opened fire on residents.

Dawa said some residents were slaughtered, ​adding that several ​bodies had ⁠been taken to the mortuary.

"The victims are women, children and the elderly," ​Dawa said. The assailants set houses on ​fire ⁠before fleeing, he said.

Dawa said security personnel arrived at the village in the morning, hours after the ⁠attack.

Kaduna ​State police spokesperson Mansur Hassan ​said the command would provide details soon.

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