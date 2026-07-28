At least 30 killed in village attack in Nigeria’s Kaduna state, residents say

Audio By Carbonatix
At least 30 people were killed when armed men attacked a village in Nigeria's northwestern Kaduna state early on Monday, two residents said.
Dogon Rana, secretary to the village head, said gunmen stormed the community, shooting randomly and burning houses. Eight children were among the dead, while four other people sustained injuries.
Violence by armed gangs and other criminal groups has become a major security challenge across parts of northwestern and north-central Nigeria, where communities are frequently targeted in deadly raids.
The northeast is battling a deadly insurgency by Islamist militants Boko Haram and splinter group ISWAP. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack in Kaduna state.
Youth leader Ishaya Dawa, another resident, said the attackers stormed Naridon village in Kauru local government area close to midnight and opened fire on residents.
Dawa said some residents were slaughtered, adding that several bodies had been taken to the mortuary.
"The victims are women, children and the elderly," Dawa said. The assailants set houses on fire before fleeing, he said.
Dawa said security personnel arrived at the village in the morning, hours after the attack.
Kaduna State police spokesperson Mansur Hassan said the command would provide details soon.
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