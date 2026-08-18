Man Utd will reject any bid for Fernandes

Manchester United intend to reject any offer for Bruno Fernandes before next month's transfer deadline.

BBC Sport was told last week that Turkish club Galatasaray, plus Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan, were considering whether to test United's resolve to keep their captain.

It is thought Galatasaray had a deal they were intending to put to United, which would reach a final fee of 50m euros (£42.7m).

However, the message from senior sources at Old Trafford is that Galatasaray would be wasting their time.

Although last summer they told Fernandes it was his call whether to accept the mammoth offer put to him by Saudi Pro-League outfit Al-Hilal, with the Portuguese later admitting he felt "hurt" by that stance, this time around United have made their position clear.

Club sources say, as yet, there have been no bids for the 31-year-old, but add that he is not for sale at any price.

Fernandes has one year left on his current deal, with an option for an additional season. It is known he would prefer to stay.

A £57m release clause in the Portugal international's contract has now expired.

So far, there has been no agreement over an extension.

While United are in a strong negotiating position, the enthusiastic reception for Fernandes in Dublin for last week's pre-season encounter with Leeds would have left the club in no doubt supporters would react badly if it was not clear they are doing everything possible to keep their talisman.

Fernandes recorded a Premier League record 21 assists last season and is favourite to be crowned PFA Player of the Year for 2025-26 in Manchester next week.

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