Man Utd close to completing Tielemans deal

Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans.

United have prioritised strengthening their midfield positions this summer, but have so far met with frustration after failing to sign first choice Elliot Anderson, who is joining Manchester City, and Mateus Fernandes, who opted to move to Tottenham Hotspur from West Ham.

The Old Trafford outfit did agree a £35m deal with Serie A club Atalanta for Brazil World Cup star Ederson but that deal has been scrapped for now.

Chelsea's Andrey Santos is understood to have had his medical before a £48m switch and further signings are anticipated.

United's only experienced orthodox central midfielder is Kobbie Mainoo, who is yet to feature in England's World Cup campaign.

BBC Sport has been told Tielemans' Villa contract contains a release clause, which makes negotiations easier, and that a deal is close.

The 29-year-old has been on United's radar for considerable time and has a wealth of Premier League experience, which the club feel is a significant positive.

Tielemans was a key figure in Belgium's run to the World Cup quarter-finals but was forced to pull out of the 2-1 defeat by Spain after suffering an injury in the warm-up.

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