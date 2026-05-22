Football

Carrick confirmed as Man Utd permanent manager

Source: BBC  
  22 May 2026 10:26am
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Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Michael Carrick as their permanent manager on a two-year contract.

The 44-year-old took interim charge after Ruben Amorim was sacked in January and has delivered Champions League qualification with an impressive run of form.

Former Middlesbrough boss Carrick has led United to a guaranteed third place in the Premier League after Sunday's thrilling win over Nottingham Forest.

He has won 11 of his 16 matches in charge and has been named on a six-man shortlist for the Premier League's manager of the season award.

No top-flight club has won more points than the 36 United have collected since Carrick's appointment on 13 January.

United were in disarray when Amorim was dismissed, with poor results and disagreements over the Portuguese's tactics and formation leading to an increasingly strained relationship with club officials at the end of his 14-month tenure.

Carrick, who also had a three-game stint as United's temporary boss after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal in 2021, has impressed with his work on and off the pitch.

The former England midfielder spent 12 years at Old Trafford as a player, winning five Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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