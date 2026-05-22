Banking and Finance

Cost of borrowing projected to increase despite policy rate hold – banks

Source: Joy Business  
  22 May 2026 10:36am
Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Association of Banks, John Awuah,
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Association of Banks, John Awuah, has revealed that interest rates would increase but marginally in the coming weeks, despite the unchanged policy rate of 14%.

According to him, this is due to some variables influencing the Ghana Reference Rate, with these variables such as treasury bill rates going up marginally.

Mr. Awuah disclosed this on PM EXPRESS BUSINESS EDITION on May 22 2026.

Mr. Awuah noted that there are three variables that influence the determination of the Ghana Reference Rate. “So, it might not be fair to just focus on just one with respect to setting the new Ghana Reference Rate. 

Interest Rates Cut

There have been criticisms by some businesses and analysts about the current interest rate regime and the time taken for commercial banks to respond to policy rate cuts.

However, speaking on PM EXPRESS Business Edition, Mr. Awuah rejected those arguments, saying the banks have not been responding.

“ The data available doesn’t support these aassertions” the Chief Executive of the Ghana Association of Banks added.

The Ghana’s Reference Rate (GRR) for May 2026 went down marginally to 10.03%, from 10.06% in April 2026.

The marginal drop in the reference rate was driven mainly by a slight decline in the interbank rate at the end of April 2026, which fell to 10.30%.

At the same time, trreasury bill rates inched up from 4.81% to 4.92%.

Single Digit Interest Rates

Mr. Awauah also pointed out that there are some businesses and individuals that are currently enjoying single-digit interest rates.

This is based on their good credit history and the commercial banks commitment to respond to the current market developments.

“Most Banks have been quiet about this due to what some may describe as customer confidentiality,” Mr. Awuah added,

“If I have seen offer letters on personal loans by some commercial banks, they  offer rates as low as 9%”.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group