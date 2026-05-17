Economy

T-bills: Government records 34% oversubscription, but interest rates continue to rise

Source: Joy Business  
  17 May 2026 7:33pm
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The government recorded an oversubscription of its treasury bills for the second week running.

According to the auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the Treasury exceeded its target by 34.8%.

The government received GH¢5.7 billion of the total bids, but accepted a little above GH¢5.4 billion.

The 91-day bill was once again the most subscribed bill as about GH¢3.8 billion of the bids were tendered, representing 66% of the total bids. The uptake was, however, GH¢3.6 billion.

The 364-day bill also recorded bids of about GH¢1.2 billion. The bids accepted were a little above GH¢1.1 billion.

For the 182-day bill, GH¢709.8 million of the bids were tendered. About GH¢ 671 of the bids were accepted.

Meanwhile, interest rates surged on across the yield curve.

The yield on the 91-day bill increased by 3.0 basis points to 4.91%.

That of the 182-day bill also went up to 7.04% from the prior week of 7.03%.

Similarly, the yield on the 364-day bill decreased by 25.0 basis points to 10.38%.

SECURITIESBIDS TENDERED (GH¢)BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
91 Day Bill    3.83bn3.65bn
182 Day Bill709.83m671.72m
364 Day Bill1.25bn1.15bn
   
Total5.79bn5.47bn
Target4.30bn 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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