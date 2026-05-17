Margins Group CEO appointed ICC Vice-Chair

Moses Kwesi Baiden Jnr. CEO of Margins Group, appointed Vice-Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce Global Digital Economy Commission

The global digital economy has gained a strong Ghanaian presence following the appointment of Moses Kwesi Baiden Jnr., CEO of Margins Group, as Vice-Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Global Digital Economy Commission.

The appointment, which takes effect on May 18, 2026, is being celebrated as a major international milestone for Mr Baiden, Margins ID Group and Ghana’s growing influence within the global digital transformation ecosystem.

Mr Baiden will serve an initial three-year term and joins a select group of global technology and business leaders shaping international discussions on digital trade, cybersecurity, fintech, digital identity systems, artificial intelligence governance and cross-border digital commerce.

Previous vice-chairs have included executives from global firms such as Alibaba Group, Telefónica and Unilever.

In an official statement, the ICC said the Commission “will be most ably served” by Mr Baiden’s extensive experience and expertise in areas relevant to its work.

The appointment letter, signed by ICC official Andrew Wilson, also praised his longstanding contribution to the Commission.

Margins ID Group described the appointment as a recognition of Mr Baiden’s leadership and commitment to innovation and digital transformation across Ghana and Africa.

Industry observers say the appointment represents a major endorsement of Ghana’s progress in digital identity systems and digital public infrastructure.

Mr Baiden is widely recognised as one of Africa’s leading pioneers in identity technology through his work on the Ghana Card ecosystem.

Through Identity Management Systems II, a subsidiary of Margins ID Group, he played a central role in designing and operationalising Ghana’s national identity infrastructure, which has evolved into one of Africa’s most integrated digital identity systems, supporting banking, telecommunications, healthcare, taxation, transport regulation and public service delivery.

Analysts say Ghana’s success in building an interoperable digital identity ecosystem has increasingly attracted global attention as a model for trusted digital infrastructure in developing economies.

As Vice-Chair of the ICC Global Digital Economy Commission, Mr Baiden will help guide policy discussions and strategic initiatives on issues including digital governance, cybersecurity, data systems, fintech regulation and digital commerce.

The International Chamber of Commerce represents about 45 million companies across more than 170 countries and remains one of the world’s most influential business organisations.

Its systems support an estimated $17.5 trillion in global merchandise trade annually.

Industry observers say Mr Baiden’s appointment strengthens Ghana’s reputation as one of Africa’s emerging leaders in digital transformation while giving the country and the continent a stronger voice in shaping the future architecture of the global digital economy.

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