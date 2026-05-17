Ghana Premier League: Samartex pip Hearts in Samreboi

F.C. Samartex 1996 inflicted a painful 1-0 loss on Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Gabriel Osei's thunderous effort after 54 minutes, proved to be the decisive goal in the match eeek 33 fixture.

Hearts fielded a strong team, despite a minor road accident that occurred in Samreboi on Saturday. Hearts confirmed that there were no casualties or serious injuries.

However, there is no telling if the incident affect the team psychologically.

Samartex have now moved within a point of Hearts of Oak, with 50 points in 5th place. The Phobians remain in 4th place with 51 points.

Sunday's win was the first in three games for Samartex, after successive defeats to Gold Stars and Heart of Lions.

It is also Samartex's first win in four attempts against Hearts of Oak.

The Phobians have now lost five away matches, but are still the best performing away teame in the league, having amassed 26 points.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.