Hearts of Oak sack Didi Dramani

Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak have parted ways with head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani following the end of the 2025/26 season.

According to the club, the decision to part ways with the former Black Galaxies gaffer was after a “comprehensive technical review” conducted by the Board.

Hearts finished third in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season after 34 games, missing out of the league title once again.

Despite strong performances later in the season, the club is making changes to its technical setup to align with its long-term football philosophy and ambitions.

Hearts expressed gratitude to Didi Dramani and his backroom staff for their professionalism, discipline, commitment, and service during their time with the club.

"The Board has decided to part ways with the Technical Team led by Coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani," the statement read.

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