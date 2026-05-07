GPL 2025/26: Medeama drop points as GoldStars keep title hopes alive

The Premier League title race took another dramatic twist on Wednesday as Berekum Chelsea FC beat league leaders Medeama SC 2-1 at the Golden City Park, throwing the Premier League battle wide open with only three matches remaining.

Medeama looked set to tighten their grip on the title after Kelvin Nkrumah opened the scoring in the 12th minute following a fine assist from Salim Adams.

But Chelsea responded strongly through Seidu Abubakar before Jonah Attuguayenetted the decisive winner in the second half.

The result boosts Chelsea’s survival hopes while cutting Medeama’s lead at the top to just two points.

That setback allowed Bibiani Gold Stars FC to reignite their title charge with an impressive home victory over FC Samartex 1996 at Dun’s Park.

Michael Nkoah struck twice in the first half as Gold Stars bounced back from recent defeats to move within touching distance of the summit.

At the bottom end of the table, Young Apostles FC earned a crucial 3-1 victory over Vision FC in Wenchi. Goals from Samuel Prempeh, Richmond Opoku and Samuel Amankwah secured a massive three points in their fight against relegation.

Swedru All Blacks also strengthened their survival bid with a 5-1 thrashing over already relegated Eleven Wonders FC at the Swedru Sports Complex.

Frank Awere and Hafiz Alhassan both grabbed braces in an emphatic attacking display that lifted the hosts further clear of danger.

Basake Holy Stars FC maintained their remarkable home form with a 2-0 triumph over Aduana FC at the AAK II Sports Complex.

Jacob Boazee and Prince Tweneboahscored in either half to hand Holy Stars an 11th straight home victory and officially end Aduana’s fading title hopes.

Accra Hearts of Oak were frustrated by Karela United FC in a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Karela goalkeeper Daniel Afadzwuproduced a string of superb saves to deny the Phobians, who missed the chance to close the gap on the league leaders.

Nations FC boosted their survival hopes with a precious 1-0 away victory over Heart of Lions FC in Kpando.

Kelvin Ampoful scored the decisive goal before halftime as Nations held firm under pressure to secure a crucial three points.

Dreams FC continued their impressive run with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bechem United FC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, . Mohammed Shaban and Abdul Razak Salifu were on target for Dreams, whose top-five push continues to gather momentum as lie 5th.

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