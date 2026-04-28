GPL ‘among Africa’s best’ – GHALCA boss pushes for home-based Black Stars call-ups

GPL

President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), John Ansah, has labelled the Ghana Premier League as “among the best” in Africa and believes it should be considered for the selection of players into the Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Players on the domestic scene have found it difficult to break into the senior national team, which is dominated by players based abroad.

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is the only regular home-based player in the Black Stars in recent months.

However, Ansah said home-based players can deliver at the highest level if given confidence by the technical team.

“The local league, sometimes we complain about not being the best, but if you look around us on this continent, we are among the best,” he told Channel One TV.

“So I think there is so much room for improvement, and my clubs must play a major role in improving themselves. It all boils down to giving them confidence to do more.”

Two home-based players – Danlad Ibrahim and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – were selected for the 2022 Qatar edition.

New Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz, who said only “deserving players” will be called into the team, has until June 1 to submit his final squad for the expanded 48-team tournament.

Ghana are in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

The Black Stars are aiming to reach the knockout phase for the first time since their historic run in 2010.

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