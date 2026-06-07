South Africa World Cup 2026 team guide

Hugo Broos has transformed Bafana Bafana, creating a side strong on teamwork and held together by Teboho Mokoena

The plan

Under Hugo Broos, this South African side has moved from being a timid team who could barely qualify for major tournaments to one that has now reached three in a row, taking in the Africa Cup of Nations (2023 and 2025) and this year’s World Cup.

The Belgian was appointed in 2021, at a time when South Africa had not reached a World Cup in 11 years. Back in 2010, of course, they became the first African country to stage the tournament. In fact, the last time Bafana Bafana qualified for the Fifa showpiece was back in 2002.

This time they had to dig deep as an administrative error saw them retrospectively forfeit a match against Lesotho, which they had won 2-0 on the pitch. They had, however, inadvertently, fielded the suspended Teboho Mokoena in that game and were docked three points, meaning a nervous wait until the end of the group. As it happened South Africa pipped Nigeria by one point to top the group.

“It’s been an amazing journey, with a lot of good and bad moments where we had to draw strength from each other,” the captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams told SABC Sport after qualifying had been clinched.

Grouped with co-hosts Mexico, as well as South Korea and Czechia, South Africa’s prospects of reaching the knockout phase for the first time appear remote, however. “It will be a very good experience for our team,” Broos said. “It’s something we need, to play against such teams. We will learn a lot and then we will see. In football, anything is possible. We will fight, like we have done in recent years.”

South Africa’s squad is made up mainly by players in the domestic league with forwards Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis two of the most important players. Counter-attacks will be key.

The coach

A former defender and Belgium international, Hugo Broos represented only two clubs – Anderlecht and Club Brugge – during an 18-year playing career. After retiring in 1988, he moved into coaching, taking charge of clubs in Belgium, Greece and Turkey. His first foray into international coaching came when he took over a Cameroon team in transition and led it to victory at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. Four years later came the offer from South Africa – and he has transformed the nation’s football team. Bafana Bafana have gone from playing in empty stadiums to selling out arenas. ”People love Bafana Bafana again and they are coming to the stadium to support us,” he says.

Star player

While it is difficult to pinpoint a star player, Hugo Broos’s South Africa is held together by the midfielder Teboho Mokoena. Photograph: Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images

Broos and his technical team have built a side that makes it difficult to pinpoint a true star player. This is a group of players who focus on teamwork. But there are a handful of players that form the spine of the team, including Ronwen Williams in goal and the defender Khuliso Mudau. However, the glue of South Africa at the moment is the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena. The 29-year-old provides a healthy balance between defence and attack, as well as contributing from set-pieces.

One to watch

Relebohile Mofokeng is one of the most popular players in South Africa, revered by the supporters of his club, Orlando Pirates. However, he is yet to truly show what he is made of for the national team. The World Cup will provide him with this platform and Broos has suggested the 21-year-old will be handed a bit more responsibility in North America. Mofokeng brings goals, assists and flair to the field. Now it is up to him to deliver on the biggest stage of them all.

Unsung hero

The Burnley striker Lyle Foster does not receive the praise he deserves when representing his country. Maybe that is because he does not have the flair and flamboyance that some of his more popular teammates. Yet, as the focal point of South Africa’s attack, Foster’s contribution is vital. Even on occasions when he does not directly contribute with a goal or assist, his aerial prowess and hold-up play are crucial to Bafana Bafana’s forward play.

Probable starting XI

(4-3-3) Ronwen Williams - Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba - Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena - Oswin Appollis, Lyle Foster, Tshepang Moremi

What to expect from the fans

Just like South Africa’s multi-coloured flag, the country’s football supporters bring a personality that is vocally and visually vibrant. One of their most popular songs is Shosholoza, which originates from South Africa’s miners during the British colonial rule. However, because of the high cost of travel to North America, there will be little support for the team at the game. That said, the department of sport has sourced private funding to send 20 lucky supporters to the team’s opening match against Mexico.

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.