Ghana’s High Commissioner to UK commits to support Team Ghana at Commonwealth Games

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, H.E. Sabah Zito Benson, has assured Team Ghana of the Ghana High Commission’s full support as the country participates at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
She said that the athletes have worked hard in preparation for the Games and deserve the full backing of the country.
“They’ve put in a lot of hard work and training and I believe that everybody that works hard deserves some reward after that. So as a High Commissioner, we are giving them the total support that they need,” she told TW Radio.
H.E. Sabah Zito Benson also noted that the High Commission has been with the team to provide moral support and assure them that the government and the people of Ghana are behind them. “When they win any medal, it’s not just for them, it’s for the whole country,” she said.
She added that “I have my High Commission staff on standby if they need us in case of any emergency. We are there for them,”
The 23rd edition of the Games officially opened on Thursday, July 23, and will run until Sunday, August 2. The Games have brought together about 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories, competing across 10 sports and six Para sports.
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