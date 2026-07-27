Glasgow 2026: Ebenezer Ankrah exits at round 16, Akai Nettey powers through to men’s 70 kg quarter final in boxing

Akai Nettey has become the second Ghanaian boxer to win his fight at this year's Commonwealth Games after defeating Fiji’s Elijah Qiokata in a round 16 contest in Glasgow.

Nettey secured a first-round stoppage of the men’s Light Middleweight contest to progress to the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Monday’s victory means Nettey is one win away from a potential podium finish.

Meanwhile, Nettey’s teammate, Ebenezer Ankrah, joined the growing list of casualties after he lost by a 3-2 split decision to Scotland’s Nicholas Delvin.

Two of the judges scored it 29 – 27 in Nettey’s favour, while the remaining three judges scored it 27 – 29 for Delvin.

Both boxers were deducted a point each.

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