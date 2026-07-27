Boxing

Glasgow 2026: Ebenezer Ankrah exits at round 16, Akai Nettey powers through to men’s 70 kg quarter final in boxing

Source: Victor Atsu Tamakloe  
  27 July 2026 1:10pm
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Akai Nettey has become the second Ghanaian boxer to win his fight at this year's Commonwealth Games after defeating Fiji’s Elijah Qiokata in a round 16 contest in Glasgow.

Nettey secured a first-round stoppage of the men’s Light Middleweight contest to progress to the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Monday’s victory means Nettey is one win away from a potential podium finish.

Meanwhile, Nettey’s teammate, Ebenezer Ankrah, joined the growing list of casualties after he lost by a 3-2 split decision to Scotland’s Nicholas Delvin.

Two of the judges scored it 29 – 27 in Nettey’s favour, while the remaining three judges scored it 27 – 29 for Delvin.

Both boxers were deducted a point each.

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