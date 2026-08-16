Ngah brace fires Cameroon to historic first WAFCON crown with dominant Malawi victory

Cameroon won the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for the first time after a commanding 3-0 victory over Malawi in Sunday’s final at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

Marie Ngah scored twice, either side of Naomi Ndjoah Eto’s goal, as the Indomitable Lionesses produced a devastating first-half display to finally end their long wait for continental glory.

Ngah opened the scoring in the 20th minute before Ndjoah Eto doubled the advantage 10 minutes later after being set up by Myriam Nyadjou.

Ngah then struck again three minutes into first-half stoppage time, this time from an assist by Ndjoah Eto, to effectively settle the contest before the interval.

The victory made Cameroon the fourth different nation to win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, joining Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and South Africa.

It also ended a painful sequence of three previous final defeats for the Indomitable Lionesses, who had lost to Nigeria in the deciding match in 2004, 2014 and 2016.

Ngah puts Cameroon in control

The final brought together two sides seeking their first African title, with Malawi attempting to complete a remarkable run in their debut WAFCON appearance and Cameroon looking to finally turn years of near misses into silverware.

But it was Cameroon who settled faster.

After an energetic opening spell, Ngah made the breakthrough in the 20th minute to put the Indomitable Lionesses ahead and immediately change the complexion of the final.

Malawi, whose attacking strength had been one of the major features of the tournament, were suddenly forced to chase the game against a Cameroon side that had built its campaign on defensive discipline and efficiency.

Ten minutes later, the task became significantly more difficult.

Nyadjou provided the opening for Ndjoah Eto, who made it 2-0 in the 30th minute as Cameroon tightened their grip on the trophy.

Malawi tried to find a response and made a change shortly before half-time, with Tiasha Sani introduced for Chikondi Gondwe in the 43rd minute.

But the Indomitable Lionesses were not finished.

Cameroon strike decisive third before break

Deep into first-half stoppage time, Cameroon produced another decisive attacking move.

Ndjoah Eto, having already scored the second goal, turned provider for Ngah, who struck in the 45+3 minute to complete her brace and send Cameroon into the interval with a commanding 3-0 advantage.

The third goal left Malawi needing an extraordinary second-half comeback.

The Scorchers had arrived in the final as the tournament’s leading scorers with 12 goals and with sisters Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga having played leading roles in their historic campaign.

But Cameroon’s defence, which had conceded only twice before the final, once again proved difficult to break down.

Malawi made further changes after the interval in an attempt to revive the contest, but the Indomitable Lionesses controlled the game with the security of their three-goal cushion.

Cameroon coach Valentine Nguele was also able to manage the closing stages with substitutions, while the defence remained disciplined enough to prevent Malawi from finding even a consolation goal.

Long wait finally ends

The final whistle brought an emotional conclusion to one of the most remarkable campaigns in Cameroon’s WAFCON history.

The Indomitable Lionesses had not even originally qualified for the tournament before being added following the expansion of the competition to 16 teams.

They went on to make the most of that opportunity.

Cameroon defeated Ghana during the group stage, eliminated 10-time champions Nigeria 1-0 in the quarter-finals and then overcame hosts Morocco 3-1 on penalties after a goalless semi-final.

Their victory over Malawi completed a knockout run in which Cameroon did not concede a single goal.

For players such as captain Gabrielle Aboudi Onguéné, the triumph represented the culmination of years of frustration at continental level.

Cameroon had reached three previous finals without scoring a goal in any of them. On Sunday, they ended that unwanted record emphatically by scoring three times in the opening 48 minutes.

Ngah’s brace ensured she would be one of the defining figures of the final, while Ndjoah Eto finished with a goal and an assist in an outstanding attacking contribution.

Malawi’s historic campaign ends in defeat

The result brought disappointment for Malawi, but their run to the final remains historic.

Playing at the WAFCON for the first time, the Scorchers became the first Southern African debutants to reach the final and produced one of the tournament’s most entertaining campaigns.

They had beaten Algeria 3-1 in the semi-finals and entered the decider with the best attacking record in the competition.

However, Cameroon’s experience, defensive organisation and clinical finishing proved too much in Rabat.

For the Indomitable Lionesses, there would be no fourth final heartbreak.

Ten years after losing the 2016 final on home soil and more than two decades after their first appearance in the continental decider, Cameroon finally reached the summit of African women’s football.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.