International

British woman Nusrat Osman abducted in Malawi, police say 

Source: Nana Karikari, Senior International Affairs and Political Analyst  
  16 September 2026 11:02am
Handout Police have offered a reward for details that could help find Nusrat Osman.
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Police in Malawi are urgently investigating the kidnapping of a British citizen. Nusrat Osman, a forty-seven-year-old mother of two young children, was seized in the southern African nation's main commercial hub of Blantyre. Authorities treat the case with extreme gravity as search operations expand across the region.

Details Of The Abduction

The kidnapping occurred at approximately 12:30 local time on Friday. Four men travelling in a grey Nissan Dualis targeted the victim in broad daylight. Police statements confirm the vehicle intercepted Osman before she was forcefully taken. The exact sequence of events leading up to the seizure remains a primary focus for investigators piecing together witness accounts.

Official Response And Financial Reward

Law enforcement agencies have mobilised resources to locate the missing auditor. The authorities announced a financial reward exceeding seventeen thousand dollars, equivalent to roughly twelve thousand six hundred pounds. This sum is designated for credible information leading directly to the rescue of the victim and the subsequent prosecution of the perpetrators. Diplomatic channels between British and Malawian authorities remain active as intelligence sharing intensifies.

Professional Background And Family Anguish

Osman was employed locally by an auditing firm in Blantyre. Her husband expressed profound despair regarding the sudden disappearance. Speaking to the local news outlet Nyasa Times, he shared his utter helplessness. "I don't know where she is or how she is. My wife is an auditor, and I have no issues with anyone," he said. The statement highlights the shock rippling through the family and the wider expatriate community.

Investigation Status And Motive Mystery

Investigators admit that the underlying motive behind the abduction remains entirely unknown. Days after the incident, the kidnappers have failed to establish contact with either the victim's family or state authorities. Police continue to analyse surveillance footage and interview potential witnesses while appealing to the public for any actionable leads to secure her safe return.

Public Safety Context And Diplomatic Implications

Security analysts note that high-profile abductions pose unique challenges for regional stability and foreign investor confidence. Safeguarding expatriate communities remains critical for maintaining international cooperation and public trust as authorities race against time to resolve the crisis.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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