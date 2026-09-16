Veteran Nigeria actor Olu Jacobs dies at 84

Veteran Nigerian actor and film executive, Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, has died at the age of 84.

His son, Olusoji Jacobs, announced his death in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“It is with gratitude to God for a life well lived and fought, that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and uncle. The Lion of Lufodo,” he wrote.

He added: “We call on all bloggers and social media influencers to respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Olu Jacobs was one of Nigeria’s most prominent veteran actors, with a career spanning theatre, television and film.

Trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, Jacobs began his career in British television and later featured in several international productions before returning to Nigeria, where he became a major figure in the country’s film industry.

He went on to star in numerous Nigerian films and became widely recognised for his commanding performances, earning several industry honours, including the Industry Merit Award at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Africa International Film Festival.

Jacobs was also a film executive and, alongside his wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, was involved in the Lufodo Group and the development of performing arts in Nigeria.

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