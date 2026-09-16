‘Every department of our team is good’ – Black Maidens coach after Burkina Faso win

Audio By Carbonatix
Head coach of the Black Maidens, Nana Joe Adarakwa, has hailed the quality in his side following their winning start to the 2026 WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup.
The Black Maidens defeated Burkina Faso in their opening game of the competition, claiming a 4-0 victory after scoring twice in each half.
Seidatu Wahab, Gloria Ameaa, Benedicta Danso and Hajara Adams scored the goals for Ghana in the thumping win in a fixture that was one-sided for the majority of the game.
Speaking after the game, Adarkwa was quick to credit his players' performance.
"We are happy to be here. You saw our team and how they played," he said.
"We have an all-round team. Every department of our team is good. We always wanted to do something that will help the team, not individual play.
"So you can see from the field that we play as a collective. So that's our motivation, and we are going to continue with whatever we are doing. We started it from the qualifiers, and we won so many matches."
The Black Maidens are back in action again on Saturday, September 19, when they face archrivals, Nigeria, in their second game.
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