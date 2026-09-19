Football

Late Nigeria double denies Black Maidens in 4-2 WAFU B defeat

Source: Daniel Koranteng  
  19 September 2026 6:13am
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Ghana’s Black Maidens produced a spirited fightback but ultimately suffered a 4-2 defeat to Nigeria in a thrilling WAFU B Girls Championship encounter.

The Maidens found themselves two goals down but showed tremendous character to fight their way back into the contest.

Captain Seidatu Wahab sparked the comeback with a stunning free-kick in the 61st minute before Gloria Adamu completed the fightback with a 90th-minute equaliser to level the score and raise hopes of a remarkable turnaround.

However, Nigeria responded strongly in the closing stages, scoring twice late on to secure victory and deny Ghana a point.

Ghana will now look to bounce back when they face Togo on Monday, September 21, 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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