Late Nigeria double denies Black Maidens in 4-2 WAFU B defeat

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s Black Maidens produced a spirited fightback but ultimately suffered a 4-2 defeat to Nigeria in a thrilling WAFU B Girls Championship encounter.
The Maidens found themselves two goals down but showed tremendous character to fight their way back into the contest.
Captain Seidatu Wahab sparked the comeback with a stunning free-kick in the 61st minute before Gloria Adamu completed the fightback with a 90th-minute equaliser to level the score and raise hopes of a remarkable turnaround.
However, Nigeria responded strongly in the closing stages, scoring twice late on to secure victory and deny Ghana a point.
Ghana will now look to bounce back when they face Togo on Monday, September 21, 2026.
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