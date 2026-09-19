Ntim Fordjour accuses gov’t of selective enforcement in ‘Ghana Jollof’ case

Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has accused the government of applying Ghana’s laws on false publications selectively, following the arrest and remand of senior nursing officer Salomey Awiti Bafoh over her alleged links to the “Ghana Jollof” TikTok account.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, September 19, the former Deputy Minister argued that the handling of Ms Bafoh’s case raises questions about whether the law is being applied equally to social media users across Ghana’s political divide.

Ms Bafoh, 40, was arrested at her home in Hansua, near Techiman, on September 13 and subsequently appeared before the Adentan Circuit Court. She pleaded not guilty to a charge of abetment of crime, specifically the alleged publication and circulation of false news under Sections 20(1) and 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

She was denied bail and remanded for two weeks, with the case adjourned to September 30.

The prosecution alleges that Ms Bafoh acted as a liaison for UK-based TikTok user Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, popularly known as “Ghana Jollof”, and helped recruit others to redistribute videos produced by Kodua.

The claims, including allegations that some of the videos contained inflammatory statements capable of provoking violence, remain allegations and have not been established by the court.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour took particular issue with a police press conference at which a video associated with the “Ghana Jollof” account was reportedly played.

He questioned why the police would publicly highlight Ms Bafoh's alleged activities while, in his view, failing to apply the same scrutiny to other prominent online commentators.

He specifically mentioned US-based Ghanaian commentator Kevin Taylor and other unnamed individuals, alleging that they have also circulated material which could potentially fall foul of laws governing false publications or offensive content.

His argument was that the issue should not be whether authorities have a legitimate interest in investigating online content, but whether the same legal standard is being applied to everyone.

The Assin South MP directly questioned whether Section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act was being applied equally to people critical of the current government.

He asked whether individuals associated with the opposition were being subjected to criminal scrutiny while commentators perceived to be favourable towards the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) were effectively left alone.

“Does Section 208 of our criminal code apply to only MPP people or people who deem to be critical of this government?” he asked.

He further questioned whether the security agencies' investigative methods were being applied consistently across political affiliations.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour also expressed concern about the manner in which Ms Bafoh was arrested.

He described her as a mother of four young children and questioned the circumstances under which she was taken from her home in the Bono East Region and brought before a court in Accra.

He also raised concerns about claims that she was denied access to her lawyers during aspects of her detention.

Those claims and the precise circumstances of her access to legal representation remain matters requiring verification through the relevant authorities and court proceedings.

The MP's central argument was that enforcement of laws governing false publications should not depend on political affiliation.

He argued that people who produce or circulate content that authorities consider offensive or potentially unlawful should be subjected to the same legal process, whether they support the governing party or oppose it.

For him, selective enforcement risks undermining public confidence in law enforcement and the justice system.

He therefore called on religious leaders, professional and communicable bodies, journalists, traditional leaders and other influential voices to speak out on what he described as unequal application of the law.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour appealed to Ghanaians to approach the issue from the standpoint of constitutional equality rather than partisan politics.

He said the question should not be whether a person is affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), NDC or any other political grouping, but whether the law is being applied consistently.

“Whether you are NDC or NPP,” he said, the relevant principle should be fairness in enforcement.

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