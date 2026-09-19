Ntim Fordjour calls on clergy, civil society to rise against perceived selective application of law

The Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has appealed to religious leaders, chiefs, journalists and other influential voices to speak out against what he described as the selective application of Ghana’s laws in the case involving senior nursing officer Salomey Awiti Bafoh.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, September 19, the legislator said the development should prompt broader public scrutiny of how laws governing false publications and offensive online content are enforced.

“I’m appealing to the clergy, the communicable bodies. Let us rise up. This is the time.”

Fordjour said the issue should not be viewed solely through the political lenses of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or National Democratic Congress (NDC), arguing that the rule of law must apply equally regardless of a person’s political affiliation.

His comments come after Bafoh, 40, was arrested and subsequently remanded over her alleged involvement in the activities of UK-based TikTok user Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, popularly known as “Ghana Jollof.”

Fordjour questioned the decision by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to publicly present material from the “Ghana Jollof” account while, in his view, other personalities whose online publications he considers similarly offensive have not faced comparable action.

He specifically referenced Kevin Taylor and other individuals, asking why the law should appear to be applied differently to people on opposing sides of Ghana’s political divide.

The MP said the situation should concern not only politicians but also the clergy, traditional leaders, journalists and civil society organisations.

“Whether you are NDC or NPP, this is a time, if you’re a chief, if you’re a respected journalist, clergy, let us rise up and condemn these acts and ensure that the law is applied fairly,” he said.

His appeal was framed as a call for equal treatment rather than protection for any particular political group.

Bafoh was arrested at her home in Hansua, near Techiman, on September 13 and later appeared before the Adentan Circuit Court, where she pleaded not guilty to a charge of abetment of crime in relation to the alleged publication and circulation of false news under Sections 20(1) and 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The court denied her bail and remanded her in custody for two weeks. She is expected to reappear on September 30.

The prosecution alleges that Bafoh acted as a liaison for Kodua and helped recruit people to redistribute videos produced by the “Ghana Jollof” account. Police have also alleged that some of the material contained offensive or inflammatory statements capable of causing fear, alarm or violence. Those allegations remain matters for the ongoing proceedings and have not been established by the court.

Police have further said investigations into Bafoh’s phone, including audio, video and mobile-money records, allegedly uncovered financial transactions connected to the circulation of the material. Investigators say they are continuing efforts to identify other people allegedly involved.

For Fordjour, however, the case raises a larger question about the kind of democratic society Ghana seeks to build.

He urged influential citizens not to remain silent when they believe the law is being applied inconsistently, stressing that political affiliation should not determine who comes under scrutiny from state institutions.

“This is not a kind of society we preach messages for to shape,” he said.

The Assin South MP therefore called for collective action from religious and community leaders to ensure that allegations of selective enforcement are properly examined and that the justice system is seen to operate fairly.

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