Ntim Fordjour demands answers over Australia drug seizure linked to Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Assin South and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has called for accountability following the interception of a large consignment of methamphetamine in Australia that is believed to have originated from Ghana.
Reacting to reports of the seizure in a social media post on Friday, June 19, Rev. Ntim Fordjour said the development vindicated concerns he had previously raised about Ghana becoming a transit point for international drug trafficking.
He expressed disappointment that his warnings had been met with criticism from government officials and supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Another major $296 million drug bust originating from our country? When I kept cautioning about Ghana becoming transit point for drug trafficking, NDC and Jubilee House released all their attack machineries on me.— John Ntim Fordjour MP (@NtimFordjour) June 19, 2026
Now see the international embarrassment. @FelixKwakyeOfo1, NACOC… pic.twitter.com/GG8fdtedpi
“Another major drug bust originating from our country? When I kept cautioning about Ghana becoming a transit point for drug trafficking, NDC and Jubilee House released all their attack machineries on me,” he stated.
The lawmaker further described the incident as an international embarrassment and called on the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, as well as the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), to account to the public.
“Now see the international embarrassment. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, NACOC and BNI owe this country an explanation. They shouldn’t escape accountability!” Rev. Ntim Fordjour wrote.
His remarks come after NACOC announced that it had begun investigations into the seizure of approximately 320 kilogrammes of methamphetamine by Australian authorities.
The illicit substance was reportedly concealed in a consignment declared as charcoal and shipped from Ghana to Australia.
Australian authorities have since charged three individuals in connection with the operation, with the seized drugs estimated to be worth about A$296 million and capable of supplying more than three million street-level deals.
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