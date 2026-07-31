Unique by Design project launched to promote disability inclusion in Ghana’s fashion industry

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A new initiative aimed at expanding opportunities for persons with disabilities in Ghana's fashion and creative industries has been launched, with organizers seeking to promote inclusive design, challenge stereotypes, and increase participation across the sector.
Dubbed Unique by Design, the project is a collaboration between the Ability Talks with Elizabeth Patterson Podcast, Flyest Incorporated, fashion brand Kwasi Paul led by Creative Director Samuel Boakye, and the Girls Education Initiative of Ghana (GEIG).
The initiative brings together fashion designers, models with disabilities, educators, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and disability advocates to advance accessibility and inclusion within the industry.
Organizers say the project will roll out a series of activities, including adaptive fashion showcases, industry masterclasses, entrepreneurship training, public awareness campaigns, and stakeholder engagement sessions aimed at creating more opportunities for persons with disabilities as designers, models, entrepreneurs, and creative professionals.
A key feature of the programme will be the Unique by Design Fashion Showcase, where models with disabilities will share the runway with mainstream models in a display intended to promote diversity and challenge traditional perceptions of beauty and fashion.
Founder of the Ability Talks with Elizabeth Patterson Podcast, Elizabeth Patterson, said the initiative seeks to demonstrate that inclusion should be an integral part of the fashion industry rather than an afterthought.
"Fashion has the power to tell stories, influence culture, and change perceptions. Unique by Design reminds us that inclusion is not charity, it is good design, good business, and a reflection of the diverse world we all share. Every person deserves to be represented, celebrated, and given the opportunity to thrive," she said.
Beyond the runway, the project aims to foster partnerships with government agencies, corporate organisations, educational institutions, development partners, disability groups, and fashion stakeholders to promote accessible design, inclusive employment, and equal participation throughout the fashion value chain.
Organizers say the initiative also supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by contributing to efforts to reduce inequalities, promote decent work, improve access to quality education, advance gender equality, and strengthen partnerships for sustainable development.
They are calling on fashion designers, brands, sponsors, media organisations, development partners, disability advocates, educational institutions, and the public to support the initiative as it works to build a more inclusive fashion industry in Ghana.
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