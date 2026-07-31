Rights group warns against exposing schoolgirl to fallout from MP’s comment

Rights Accountability Network Africa

Human rights Civil Society Organisation, Rights Accountability Network Africa (RANA) has urged authorities and the public to protect the identity and dignity of the schoolgirl at the centre of controversy following comments made by Ahafo Ano South East MP Yakubu Mohammed during a visit to Parliament.

The organisation said the child should not become the focus of political debate or public commentary following the incident.

RANA said children involved in public engagements require special protection, especially when controversies involving adults emerge.

"The pupil's identity, school, family and apparent reaction should not be endlessly republished for partisan advantage or public entertainment," the organisation stated.

The group said the incident should instead prompt discussions about institutional responsibility and how public spaces such as Parliament receive children.

During the educational visit, the MP told the pupil, "You're very beautiful. When you grow up, I'll marry you. So she's my wife."

The MP later apologised and attributed the comment to a traditional joking relationship between the Mossi and Dagomba communities.

While acknowledging the apology, RANA said the matter should not end there, arguing that institutions must establish systems that prevent similar situations.

"An apology may close the personal controversy. Only reform can close the institutional gap which the controversy has exposed," the organisation said.

RANA has therefore called on Parliament to introduce child safeguarding protocols covering school visits, communication with minors, privacy, consent and reporting procedures.

The organisation maintained that protecting the child while improving institutional safeguards should be the priority moving forward.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.