‘I am the first in my family to receive formal Education’ — Sissala East MP shares inspiring story of perseverance

Member of Parliament for Sissala East, Mohammed Issah Batagli

The Member of Parliament for Sissala East, Mohammed Issah Bataglia, has opened up about his extraordinary journey from a modest rural background to Parliament, revealing that he remains the first member of his family to receive formal education.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express Personality Profile with Emefa Akosua Adeti, the lawmaker recounted how his late mother's unwavering commitment to education transformed his life and paved the way for his rise to national leadership.

Mr Bataglia described his story as a testament to the power of determination, parental sacrifice and education in breaking the cycle of poverty.

“I am the first generation of my family to receive formal education. Today, I am the only educated person in the family,” he said. Humble beginnings

Born into a large polygamous household, Mr Bataglia grew up in a family of about 10 children under a father who had four wives. In an environment where formal education was neither common nor widely prioritised, pursuing schooling was itself a major challenge.

He said becoming educated represented a significant breakthrough not only for himself but for his entire family, many of whom had never had the opportunity to attend school.

The MP explained that his personal experience has inspired him to invest heavily in the education of younger relatives, ensuring that future generations do not face the same barriers he encountered.

According to him, he currently supports the education of his children, the children of his siblings and several extended family members, believing education remains the surest path to social mobility and empowerment.

Mother’s sacrifices

Central to his success story, Mr Bataglia said, was the extraordinary determination of his late mother, who remained resolute in her belief that education could offer her son a better future.

He recalled how she constantly monitored his attendance and became deeply concerned whenever he was absent from school.

“She played a very important role. Anytime I was not in school, she was uncomfortable and did everything possible to keep me there,” he recounted.

One of the most poignant memories from his childhood, he said, was the effort his mother made to raise money for his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) fees.

At the time, candidates were required to pay 35,000 old Ghana cedis, a considerable amount for many rural families.

To secure the money, his mother woke up before dawn to gather shea nuts from the bush, processed them into shea butter and sold the products to raise the examination fees.

Those sacrifices, he said, enabled him to remain in school and continue his educational journey.

Father preferred farming

While his mother championed his education, Mr Bataglia revealed that his father initially held a different view.

Having observed some educated people in the community struggle to secure employment after completing school, his father believed farming offered a more dependable livelihood and wanted him to focus on agricultural work.

According to the MP, his father often regarded children who prioritised school over farm duties as unwilling to work hard.

However, his mother remained steadfast and refused to allow her son to abandon his education.

Her persistence, he noted, ultimately proved decisive in shaping the course of his life.

Today, as a Member of Parliament, Mr Bataglia says every milestone he has achieved is rooted in the sacrifices made by his late mother.

Although she did not live to witness the full extent of his accomplishments, he credits her vision and determination for his success.

He described her as the driving force behind his educational journey and a powerful reminder of the transformative role parents can play in the lives of their children.

The Sissala East MP said he hopes his story will inspire young people, particularly those from disadvantaged and rural communities, to remain committed to their education despite the challenges they may face.

From a boy whose mother sold shea nuts to finance his examination fees to a legislator serving in Ghana’s Parliament, Mr Bataglia's story stands as a compelling example of resilience, sacrifice and the life-changing impact of education.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.