Rotary Club of Accra Ridge gets new president, vows to create lasting impact

The Rotary Club of Accra Ridge has inducted Rotarian Gretel Rejoice Asigbe-Tsriku as its new president, with a commitment to deepen service and create lasting impact in communities.

She takes over from Rotarian Oppong Agyare Agyeman-Anane, who led the club during the 2025–26 Rotary year.

In her acceptance speech, Rotarian Asigbe-Tsriku said she was humbled by the confidence placed in her and pledged to lead with commitment and purpose.

“I do not take this trust lightly, and I pledge to serve with commitment, humility, and purpose.”

Her presidency will be guided by the Rotary theme “Create Lasting Impact.” She called on members to see service not simply as a responsibility of the club, but as a personal commitment.

“The impact we seek will not come only from meetings and projects, but from each member choosing to give a little more of their time, ideas, influence, and compassion to improve lives and strengthen our communities.”

Rotarian Asigbe-Tsriku also appealed to partners, friends, and supporters to contribute their time, expertise, and resources as the club seeks to expand its reach.

“Creating lasting impact requires more than intention; it requires support in many forms.”

The new president takes over a club that recorded several achievements during the previous Rotary year.

Under Rotarian Agyeman-Anane, the club retained all its members and inducted three new Rotarians, bringing membership to 63. It also raised more than US$11,000 for The Rotary Foundation, mobilised over GH¢160,000 for club service projects, and executed 11 high-impact service projects.

In his handover speech, the outgoing president said his administration focused less on personal recognition and more on strengthening the club and serving communities.

“We did not come to create legacies. We did not come to challenge standards. We came to serve.”

He expressed appreciation to the club's board, committee chairs and members for their commitment throughout the year, saying their collective effort was central to the club's achievements.

“Service above self was not just a motto for us – we lived it.”

As he handed over the leadership, Agyeman-Anane pledged his continued support to the new president and urged members to rally behind her vision.

“Because when we all pull together, Accra Ridge keeps moving forward.”

Rotarian Asigbe-Tsriku's tenure will now focus on building on that foundation while using the club's network, partnerships, and service projects to deliver sustainable impact.

The new president also used the occasion to address misconceptions about Rotary, stressing that the organisation is open to the public and exists to improve lives through humanitarian service.

The Rotary Club of Accra Ridge's transition comes as the club positions itself for another year of fellowship, service, and community impact.

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