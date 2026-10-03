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Amin Adam celebrates Prof. Alhassan Musah on appointment as KAAF University Vice-Chancellor

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  3 October 2026 10:27pm
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Former Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has congratulated Professor Alhassan Musah on his appointment as Vice-Chancellor of KAAF University.

Dr Amin Adam described the appointment as a well-deserved recognition of Professor Musah’s career and contribution as an academic and development professional.

In a congratulatory message shared on Facebook, the Karaga MP said he was honoured to have been Professor Musah’s classmate and friend and to have witnessed his professional growth over the years.

“Your impact in our community, Ghana and the world is priceless,” Dr Amin Adam said, expressing confidence that the new role would provide Professor Musah with another platform to deepen his contribution to society.

He wished the new Vice Chancellor continued success and prayed for Allah’s guidance as he takes on the leadership of KAAF University.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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