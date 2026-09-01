Amin Adam: Gold programme lost money despite 62.9% rise in prices

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, says Ghana’s gold purchase programme failed to deliver the expected financial benefits despite a significant rise in international gold prices in 2025.
The Karaga MP said gold prices increased by 62.9 per cent during the year, moving from an average of US$2,395 per ounce to US$3,441.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, September 1, he described the performance as one of the strongest years for gold in decades, yet said Ghana’s programme continued to incur substantial losses.
“This was not the market’s fault,” Dr Amin Adam said.
According to him, three major costs were built into every transaction: exchange-rate differences, discounts to foreign buyers and handling fees.
He said the Bank of Ghana advanced cedis at the official interbank rate while GoldBod paid miners at higher rates available through forex bureaus.
“The Bank advanced cedis at the official interbank rate while GoldBod paid miners at the higher rate available at forex bureaus. The Bank absorbed that gap on every purchase,” he said.
Dr Amin Adam also cited the discount given to foreign buyers, saying Ghana sold gold in October 2025 at US$3,919 an ounce compared with a world average of US$4,054.
He said the discount represented a significant cost to the country.
“A discount to foreign buyers… is money that never reached Ghana,” he said.
He further criticised the 0.5 per cent service fee and 0.258 per cent assay fee charged on the full value of transactions.
Latest Stories
-
Nearly 3 out of 4 women give birth without a trained professional in Sene East
4 minutes
-
PRURide 2026: Elite race set for September 6
7 minutes
-
Forms Capital empowers young Ghanaian innovators to reimagine the future of finance at Hack54 2026
9 minutes
-
Recovering ECG’s losses could strengthen power sector without tariff increases – Ing. Quaye-Larbi
10 minutes
-
Local Government Minister declares war on indiscipline over sanitation rates
11 minutes
-
OSP is becoming a nuisance and has exceeded its mandate—Kwadwo Poku
11 minutes
-
Gold contributed only $1.30 to every $100 added to Ghana’s reserves in 2025 – NPP claims
13 minutes
-
Mahama demands protection of civilians, unhindered aid access in Gaza
14 minutes
-
Mahama holds bilateral talks with Serbian President Vučić in Belgrade
15 minutes
-
NPP demands publication of foreign gold buyers, contracts and discounts
19 minutes
-
Non-interest finance is for everyone: IFRIG supports BoG’s inclusive financial agenda
25 minutes
-
One Africa Securities secures landmark admission into BoG, SEC’s regulatory sandboxes
27 minutes
-
Ga Mantse to attend grand Homowo UK festival 2026 in London
29 minutes
-
We demand removal of BoG Governor from GoldBod’s board – Amin Adam
32 minutes
-
Skytrain Trial: Court rejects Ameyaw Ekumfi’s bid to halt proceedings
46 minutes