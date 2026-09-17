Gold rises over 1% as investors digest Fed hike, oil rally stalls

Gold prices rose more than 1% on Thursday ‌as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and its signal that further policy tightening may follow, while an earlier rally in oil prices lost momentum.

Spot gold was up 1.1% at $4,310.49 per ​ounce, as of 0149 GMT, after hitting a near six-week low on Wednesday.

U.S. gold futures for ​December delivery were down roughly 1% at $4,348.70.

Oil prices fell, extending losses from the previous session, as reports that Saudi Arabia is offering additional crude cargoes through Oman eased fears of supply disruptions.

"Oil prices remain a key factor to watch. If oil prices continue to decline, that could support higher gold prices, at least from a medium-term perspective. Until that materialises, I expect gold to remain range-bound," said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The current uptick in gold is also largely driven by technical factors, with the Fed's hawkish message already priced into the market, he added.

Although gold is considered an inflation hedge, higher ‌rates ⁠reduce its appeal by boosting the attractiveness of interest-bearing assets.

The Fed raised interest rates on Wednesday and flagged more hikes in the coming months, with new U.S. central bank chief Kevin Warsh joining a unanimous decision that effectively acknowledges the Trump administration's inability so ​far to control ​inflation that policymakers worry ⁠could worsen.

Updated quarterly economic projections showed 16 of 18 policymakers anticipate at least one more quarter-percentage-point hike by the end of ​this year, with only two of them seeing rates remaining stable ​from here.

The Bank ⁠of England looks set to keep rates on hold on Thursday but investors are watching for any hint that higher energy prices could force it to follow the Fed's ⁠example.

In the ​Middle East, Saudi warplanes pounded Yemen, the Houthis said, ​as the Iran-backed fighters solidified their gains after a lightning advance.

Spot silver rose 1.4% at $63.83, platinum firmed 1.6% to $1,780.55 ​and palladium climbed 2% to $1,295.00.

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