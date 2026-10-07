Ghana begins review of 1999 National Land Policy, targets new framework by 2027

Ghana has begun a comprehensive review of its 1999 National Land Policy as the government seeks to align land governance with emerging economic, social, environmental and technological demands.

The review is being undertaken by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in collaboration with the Lands Commission and the Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands (OASL).

The process commenced with a two-day inception workshop addressed by Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Yusif Sulemana.

Speaking on behalf of the Sector Minister, Mr Sulemana said the 1999 policy had provided an important foundation for land administration reforms, including the enactment of the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036), which consolidated about 13 separate land laws into a single legal framework.

He, however, noted that significant challenges continued to affect land administration, including delays in service delivery, land and boundary disputes, encroachment on public lands, multiple sales of land, tenure insecurity and competing demands for land.

Mr Sulemana said rapid population growth, urbanisation, economic transformation and technological advancement, together with the growing effects of climate change, had created circumstances that were not fully anticipated when the existing policy was developed.

“The 1999 National Land Policy has served the country well, but the realities of today require us to take a fresh look at our land governance framework,” he said.

He described the review as an important government priority and disclosed that the proposed policy would receive Cabinet-level consideration as part of efforts to strengthen land governance and improve the management of Ghana’s land resources.

The new National Land Policy is expected to be completed and submitted to Cabinet for consideration and approval by the end of 2027.

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