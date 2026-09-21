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Ghana Law Society sets September 30 for maiden Bar Conference on legal reforms

Source: Emma Ankrah   
  21 September 2026 9:52pm
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The Ghana Law Society (GLS) has announced Wednesday, September 30, 2026, as the date for its maiden Annual Bar Conference.

The conference will be held under the theme “Legal Reforms: The Place of the Ghanaian Lawyer.”

In a statement issued by the General Secretary of the Ghana Law Society, Sam Atukwei Quaye, the Society said the event forms part of its commitment to strengthening the practice of law and fostering dialogue among stakeholders within the legal profession, government and the wider public.

The conference is expected to bring together legal practitioners, judges, policymakers, corporate leaders and other distinguished guests from Ghana and beyond.

The statement said the conference will provide a platform to deliberate on policy gaps and other important legal and national interest matters.

Among the special guests who may participate are Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Attorney General and Minister of Justice Dominic Ayine, President of the Law Society of Kenya, Charles Kanjama, and Prof Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba.

The GLS said it is dedicated to promoting excellence, ethical standards and good governance among members of the legal profession in Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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