Tamale: 5 arrested over suspected drug activities; police seize pistols, narcotics

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested five persons and seized firearms, ammunition, suspected narcotics and other items during an intelligence-led operation at the Tamale Aboabo Scrap Area.

The operation was conducted on Monday, September 21, 2026, by the Regional Special Operations Team, popularly known as RED MARIA, following what police described as credible intelligence on suspected drug-related and other criminal activities in the area.

The suspects are Ibrahim Issahaku, 39; Mohamed John, 28; Mohamed Nawas, 25; Mohamed Osman Awal, 41; and Kwame Boateng, 28.

According to the police, Mohamed John and Mohamed Nawas are suspected drug users, while Kwame Boateng is suspected of dealing in narcotics.

Mohamed Osman Awal, identified as the owner of the scrap business at the location, is alleged to have been harbouring drug peddlers on the premises.

Firearms, suspected narcotics seized

A search of Ibrahim Issahaku’s residence led to the recovery of two foreign-made pistols, two rounds of 9mm ammunition, a parcel of suspected Indian hemp and GH¢1,880 in cash.

Police also recovered GH¢18,825 concealed inside Kwame Boateng’s motorcycle, which they suspect to be proceeds from the sale of narcotic drugs.

Other items seized during the operation included 123 wraps of suspected Indian hemp, 12 sachets of 1mg Rohypnol, seven sachets of 250mg Tramadol, 111 wraps of suspected “ashes” and three motorbikes.

The suspects and exhibits have since been handed over to the Regional Drug Law Enforcement Unit (RDLEU) for further investigation and necessary action.

The Northern Regional Police Command says it will continue to undertake intelligence-led operations to disrupt illicit drug trafficking, drug use and other related criminal activities in the region.

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