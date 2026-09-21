National | Regional

We have lost a great developer – Mankranso residents pay tribute to late DCE

Source: Joseph Obeng   
  21 September 2026 10:16pm
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Residents of Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region have described their late District Chief Executive (DCE), Abubakar Sedik, as a great developer whose two-year tenure brought significant development to the district.

According to the residents, the late DCE distinguished himself through his commitment to development and his efforts to improve the lives of the people during his time in office.

They described him as one of the most impactful DCEs the district had experienced, praising his open-door policy and willingness to listen to the concerns of residents irrespective of their background.

One of the grieving residents, struggling to hold back tears, said: “Our DCE was not selective. Irrespective of who you were, he would welcome you and listen to your grievances. Oh, death has really been wicked to us.”

Other residents expressed uncertainty about who could step into his shoes and continue the development projects and legacy he left behind.

They said his tenure witnessed the implementation of several development projects, including roads, schools, health facilities and other infrastructure across the district.

“During his tenure as DCE, a lot of developmental projects came to Ahafo Ano South West. If you talk about roads, schools, hospitals and other infrastructure, he contributed greatly to the development of this district. But God knows best. We wish him farewell,” another resident said amid tears.

The late District Chief Executive for Ahafo Ano South West, Abubakar Sedik, passed away on September 20 after a short illness.

Following his death, the Muslim community and residents of Mankranso thronged the streets to pay their final respects as he was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic tradition.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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