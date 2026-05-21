South Tongu DCE hands over sites for educational infrastructure projects

Victoria Dzeklo, the South Tongu District Chief Executive (DCE), has handed over sites for the construction of major educational infrastructure projects at selected second-cycle institutions in the district.

The projects, undertaken in collaboration with the Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Maxwell Kwame Lukutor, are expected to enhance teaching and learning conditions and improve educational infrastructure across the district.

The beneficiary institutions are Comboni Technical Vocational Institute School, St. Catherine Senior High School and Dabala Senior High Technical School.

Speaking during the site handover ceremony, Madam Dzeklo said the intervention formed part of the government’s commitment to transforming the education sector under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama.

She said the projects comprised a 12-unit classroom block and dormitory facility for COMBOTECH, an Assembly Hall complex, classroom blocks and dormitory facility for SCASCO, as well as an Assembly Hall, dining hall and kitchen for DASTECH.

The DCE expressed appreciation to James Gunu for his support in facilitating the projects.

Madam Dzeklo directed contractors to ensure the timely completion of the projects within the stipulated 12-month period and adhere strictly to quality and safety standards.

She cautioned contractors against channeling sewage into the River Volta, stressing the importance of protecting the water body, which serves as a major source of domestic water for many communities in the district.

The DCE also directed that dedicated girls’ change-over rooms be incorporated into the facilities to support the welfare and academic development of female students.

She warned against theft of construction materials and cautioned workers to maintain professionalism throughout the execution period, stating that any form of misconduct, particularly exploitation of female students, would attract legal sanctions.

Madam Dzeklo appealed to traditional authorities and community stakeholders to support the smooth execution of the projects by helping to resolve land-related issues through the appropriate administrative channels to avoid delays.

She reiterated that education remained central to the district’s development agenda and called on students, teachers and residents to cooperate with contractors to ensure the successful completion of the projects.

Mr Lukutor, in his remarks, reaffirmed his commitment to improving educational infrastructure and creating a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning across the constituency.

He said investment in education remained critical to the socio-economic transformation of South Tongu and assured the beneficiary schools and communities of his continued support for initiatives aimed at promoting quality education and youth development.

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