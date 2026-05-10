Manwe traditional council commends Wa East MP, DCE for key development projects

The Manwe Traditional Council in the Wa East District of the Upper West region has expressed profound gratitude to the Member of Parliament for Wa East, Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw, and the District Chief Executive, Sayibu Adamu, for what it describes as their strong commitment to the district's development.

In a statement signed by the Paramount Chief of the Manwe Traditional Council, Naa Alhaji Yussif Abubakari Wiah (I), the chiefs and people of Manwe praised the two leaders for spearheading major interventions in education and road infrastructure to improve residents' living conditions.

According to the statement, the community was particularly delighted about the successful completion and commissioning of a newly constructed three-unit classroom block in Manwe.

The Traditional Council noted that the project was completed within four months, despite the contractor being given an eight-month timeline, describing the feat as a demonstration of dedication and efficiency.

“The official handing over of the classroom block marks a major step toward improving access to quality education for our children and future generations,” the statement noted.

The Council also commended the donation of 1,000 pieces of school furniture to the District Directorate of Education in Manwe, saying the intervention would significantly enhance teaching and learning in schools across the district.

It described the gesture as transformative, adding that many students would now have a more comfortable and conducive learning environment.

The chiefs further applauded Dr. Jasaw for releasing GH₵75,000 from his share of the Common Fund to support road accessibility projects in the district.

The amount, according to the statement, will be used to fuel grader machines and open up roads to improve transportation and connectivity within the area.

The Traditional Council said improved road access would boost socio-economic activities and accelerate development in underserved communities across Wa East.

“As traditional leaders, we

take seriously the responsibility to ensure these facilities are properly maintained to serve their intended purpose for generations to come,” the statement stated.

The Council pledged its full support in safeguarding the newly provided infrastructure and educational resources for the benefit of the community.

Naa Alhaji Yussif Abubakari Wiah (I) further expressed appreciation for the continuous collaboration between the MP and the District Assembly, saying their leadership and commitment to development continue to bring hope and progress to the people of Wa East.

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