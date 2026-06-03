A national position has already been taken – Sheikh Shaibu questions renewed LGBTQ+ debate

Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, has expressed disappointment over the renewed debate surrounding Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

He insists that the country had already reached a broad national consensus on the issue.

His comments come amid fresh discussions following President John Mahama’s recent interview at Chatham House in London, where he indicated that the bill would go through the required constitutional processes if presented to him.

The issue has also returned to the spotlight after Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin suggested that both sides of the House review the bill before it is transmitted for presidential assent.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Tuesday, Sheikh Shaibu said Ghana’s position on the matter had long been settled through political, religious and parliamentary engagement.

“I think that, as a nation, there is no question regarding our unanimity regarding the anti-LGBTQ+ bill. It's clear both parties have expressed their positions, stakeholders, including religious bodies, have also stated their positions, and the parliament under the former government, and even the present one, have all debated this issue.”

According to him, the extensive discussions that preceded the bill's passage should have eliminated the need for further controversy.

“So for me, it's a bit disappointing that we have to now subject this matter to another debate after there has been some thorough debate on it and a certain national position has been taken on it,” he said.

Sheikh Shaibu argued that the previous Parliament had already completed its work on the legislation and that only the final step of presidential assent remained.

“What I know is that at least procedurally, parliament had passed the bill earlier on, it only needed the presidential assent, which, by certain legal processes, failed to reach the table of the president, and so the former president did not sign.”

He said he had expected the process under the current administration to move swiftly.

“So I thought that this one was going to be just a pass through for us to quicken the pace and get it on the table of the current president, so in accordance with his promise that he will append his signature.”

The Islamic scholar questioned the growing political disagreements surrounding the legislation and warned against turning it into a partisan contest.

“So, for us to come here, where we do not know where we are facing the minority taking a position, the majority taking the position. For me, it's disappointing to say the least, and I hope that we will not politicise this matter.”

He stressed that, in his view, the debate transcends partisan politics.

“This matter that we are dealing with is a non-political matter from my angle, and I have been consistent in my debate about this subject matter.”

Sheikh Shaibu maintained that opposition to LGBTQ practices was rooted in religious, cultural and family values widely shared across Ghanaian society.

“LGBT in whatever form it takes, it is an attack on the family institution, which is a secret unit of society.”

He added that Ghana’s cultural and religious traditions had produced a unified position on the matter and urged political actors not to undermine that consensus.

“And I think so. To turn it into a kind of political debate now between the majority and this thing, for me to say the least, is very disappointing.”

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