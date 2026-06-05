Minority alleges NDC has weakened the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill through 31 amendments

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Caucus has accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of substantially altering the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, through 31 amendments introduced after assuming office.

In a statement issued on June 4, 2026, the Minority argued that the amendments have significantly changed a piece of legislation that was passed unanimously by Ghana's 8th Parliament in 2024.

According to the NPP, the original Bill reflected a broad political consensus, with both major parties supporting it as an expression of the values and cultural beliefs of many Ghanaians.

The Minority further claimed that the NDC's current position contradicts its stance while in opposition.

The NPP noted that during parliamentary debates on the Bill, NDC lawmakers opposed attempts to amend the legislation, insisting that any changes would weaken its purpose and intent. The Minority therefore, questioned why the same party is now supporting multiple amendments.

"The NDC's unanimous vote in support of the 2024 Bill was therefore not an act of goodwill but a calculated political statement of convenience and deceit," the Minority Caucus stated.

While the Minority's statement did not outline the specific amendments, it argued that the volume of proposed changes suggests a substantial revision rather than minor legislative adjustments.

The NPP has consequently called for the original version of the Bill to proceed to presidential assent, maintaining that any significant alterations would undermine the expectations of Ghanaians who supported its passage.

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