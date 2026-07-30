National

Minority accustomed to reckless spending, says Eric Agbana

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  30 July 2026 4:01am
Ketu North Member of Parliament Eric Edem Agbana
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Ketu North Member of Parliament Eric Edem Agbana has accused the Minority in Parliament of being accustomed to what he described as a culture of reckless public spending, arguing that this explains its criticism of the government's fiscal discipline.

Contributing to the debate on the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review on Wednesday, July 29, Mr Agbana said the opposition appeared unable to distinguish between responsible expenditure and wasteful spending because of its experience in government.

He argued that the Mahama administration has chosen a different path by exercising restraint in public expenditure while directing resources to priority sectors capable of driving economic growth and improving the livelihoods of Ghanaians.

"Yes, they are so used to the culture of normalised expenditure and reckless spending to the extent that fiscal discipline appears to them as not spending."

Mr Agbana maintained that the government's prudent use of public funds was yielding positive results, as reflected in the improving state of the economy.

He said the administration would continue to pursue responsible fiscal policies despite criticism from the opposition, insisting that sound economic management was more important than politically motivated spending.

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