We can’t defend journalism’s credibility if journalists don’t uphold professional standards – GJA

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has stressed the need for journalists to uphold professional standards, saying the association cannot effectively defend the credibility of journalism if practitioners fail to maintain the values that underpin public trust.

Speaking at the GJA’s 77th anniversary symposium and lecture on Wednesday, August 19, Mr Dwumfour said journalists should be able to rely on the association for professional development, guidance and support whenever their legitimate work comes under threat.

However, he said the relationship also comes with responsibilities for journalists themselves.

“The association cannot defend the credibility of journalism if journalists themselves are unwilling to uphold the standards that make that credibility possible,” he said.

Mr Dwumfour said the GJA’s anniversary was also an opportunity to reflect on the responsibility of its leadership to preserve and strengthen the institution for future generations.

He described the leaders of the association as custodians rather than owners, stressing that they had inherited an institution built through sacrifice, advocacy and professional commitment.

“Our duty is to strengthen what we inherited and leave an even stronger association for those who will come after us,” he said.

The GJA President highlighted the association’s longstanding role in shaping Ghana’s media landscape and advocating for an environment where journalists can work without fear, intimidation or undue interference.

He said the association had consistently defended the principle that a free press was essential to democracy and accountable governance.

According to him, the GJA has worked with successive governments, state institutions, civil society organisations, development partners and media organisations to strengthen journalism and promote professional standards.

He cited training programmes, workshops, conferences and stakeholder engagements organised by the association as part of efforts to improve the capacity of journalists across the country.

Mr Dwumfour also noted that the GJA had consistently spoken against attacks on journalists and engaged relevant authorities whenever the safety and freedom of media practitioners had been threatened.

"We have spoken against attacks on media practitioners and engaged relevant authorities whenever the safety and freedom of journalists have been threatened. And that has reflected in our current position on the World Press Freedom Index."

Mr Dwumfour called on journalists to recognise that the defence of press freedom must go hand in hand with professional responsibility, stressing that credibility remains central to the survival and relevance of journalism.

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