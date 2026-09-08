TUC clarifies threat of ‘legal action’ over ECG privatisation

Audio By Carbonatix
The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has clarified that its threat to use all “legal action” to oppose the proposed private sector participation (PSP) in the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) does not necessarily mean taking the government to court.
Deputy Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr Kwabena Nyarko Otoo, says the union’s reference to legal action includes traditional industrial relations tools available to organised labour.
His comments come amid growing disagreement between the TUC and government over the proposed private sector participation in ECG, with the union maintaining that the arrangement amounts to privatisation and vowed to use legal action to block World Bank-backed ECG privatisation.
“But let me also explain, when we say that we use all legal avenues, in fact, these are the traditional tools that you can associate with the unions,” he explained.
According to him, such tools form part of the established industrial relations mechanisms available to organised labour.
He insisted that the TUC is not primarily seeking a courtroom confrontation with government but is prepared to use the legitimate mechanisms available to unions to advance its position on the proposed ECG PSP.
“The TUC is not in the business of going to court to force government to do something. It is our traditional industrial relations tools, which everybody knows of,” he added.
Latest Stories
-
Herbert Mensah takes Africa’s sports economy case to the UN General Assembly Week in New York
3 minutes
-
Parrott scores again as Betis beat 10-man Lille
3 hours
-
Mbappe goes joint-fifth in the list as real Madrid beat Inter Milan
3 hours
-
Police arrest suspects over murder, bank robberies, gold-related attacks
3 hours
-
Pragyia rider gets three months prison term for biting Police Assistant
3 hours
-
Palm wine tapper jailed for stabbing farmer
3 hours
-
Travel and tour agent remanded over GH¢107,000 recruitment scam
3 hours
-
Taxi rank executives arrested over alleged attempted murder
4 hours
-
Galamsey operator who posed as pastor to defile student jailed 15 years
4 hours
-
Court sentences pub owner, shop attendant for selling expired food, sanitary offences
4 hours
-
Mac Allister ‘sad’ at no Liverpool contract offer
4 hours
-
Ghana pays $3.5m to University of Memphis over scholarship debt
4 hours
-
Fidelity Bank champions value chain approach to unlock Ghana’s agricultural potential
5 hours
-
People don’t remember style of play – GFA Comms Director defends Quieroz appointment
5 hours
-
Finance Ministry needs ‘refresher course’ in own records over GES recruitment – Adutwum’s spokesperson
5 hours