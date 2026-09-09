TUC urges Mahama to keep constitutional reform discussions open

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The Trades Union Congress (TUC) is urging President John Mahama to keep discussions on the proposed constitutional reforms open to allow for broader consultation and consensus-building.
Deputy Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr Kwabena Nyarko Otoo, said the union intends to engage the President and members of the constitutional reform implementation committee to further present its views on some of the recommendations.
Speaking on Joy FM Top Story on Wednesday, September 9, Dr Otoo said the union also intends to engage the chairperson and members of the constitutional reform implementation committee to persuade them to reconsider some of the proposals.
“We continue to appeal to the government not to foreclose the discussions. There are still more people with varying opinions, and it is important that we hear everything, everybody,” he said.
He said the ultimate goal should be to build broad consensus around a reformed Constitution that strengthens Ghana’s democracy and contributes to the country’s economic and social transformation.
Dr Nyarko Otoo also said the TUC disagrees with concerns that allowing the election of mayors along partisan political lines could threaten Ghana’s unity.
He argued that several African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya and Senegal, elect local government leaders through partisan political processes without undermining their national cohesion.
“The fear that electing a mayor for Kumasi or Ho, who is different, with a different political persuasion from the governing party, will break up the country, is an unfounded fear.”
According to Dr Otoo, Ghana’s democratic development should extend to the grassroots, particularly in local governance.
He maintained that partisan local elections could provide an opportunity to deepen democracy and improve the effectiveness of local governance.
“We need to have absolute democracy at all levels,” he said.
Dr Otoo said the TUC will continue to dialogue with government on the matter and plans to formally write to President Mahama to seek an audience.
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