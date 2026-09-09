Five-year presidential term must come with stronger governance safeguards – TUC

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has backed the proposed extension of Ghana’s presidential term from four to five years but says the change must be accompanied by broader reforms to strengthen governance.

TUC Secretary General Joshua Ansah said the union had taken note of the Constitution Review Committee’s recommendation to amend Article 66 to extend the presidential tenure and the government’s acceptance of the proposal.

However, he cautioned that a longer presidential term could also mean citizens would have to endure the consequences of poor governance for an additional year.

“In the event of misgovernance, a five-year tenure also means citizens will have to endure the consequences for a longer period than under the current dispensation,” he said.

Mr Ansah therefore argued that the extension of the presidential term cannot be considered in isolation from other proposed reforms aimed at improving governance.

He said simply extending the tenure without strengthening the mechanisms that promote accountability and effective governance would not address the concerns surrounding the current system.

“This recommendation is therefore tied to other recommendations that are intended to strengthen and improve governance. One cannot therefore merely agree to tenure extension and leave everything else the same,” he said.

The TUC is also calling for broad stakeholder participation in the constitutional reform process, including efforts to bring the opposition on board.

Mr Ansah acknowledged that achieving consensus could be expensive and cumbersome but said it was necessary to build national unity around the country’s fundamental governing document.

He said the TUC’s position on the proposed five-year term must therefore be considered alongside reforms seeking to improve the balance of power and accountability within Ghana’s constitutional system.

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