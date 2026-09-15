Citizens Platform rejects five-year presidential term, demands legal framework for constitutional reforms

Audio By Carbonatix
The Citizens Platform on Constitutional Reforms has rejected a proposal by the Constitutional Review Committee to extend Ghana’s presidential term from four to five years.
The group says the current four-year term should be maintained, arguing that other proposed reforms on the election date, transition period and powers of an outgoing administration could address concerns being cited in support of a longer presidential tenure.
Chairperson of the group’s Steering Committee, Prof. Akosua Keseboa Darkwah, said a five-year term would be unnecessary if the proposed changes to the electoral and transition arrangements are implemented.
“Moreover, if government reconsiders its opposition to proposals to limit presidential power, protect the independence of institutions, promote inter-branch accountability, the current four-year term will be sufficient,” she said.
Beyond the presidential term debate, the Citizens Platform is calling for the passage of a Constitutional Reform Implementation and Roadmap Act to provide a legal framework for implementing reforms agreed upon through the review process.
The group says previous constitutional reform efforts demonstrate the need for a clear implementation framework to prevent the process from losing momentum or being abandoned when there is a change in government.
“The first guarantee we are calling for is a clear implementation roadmap backed by law in order to safeguard the process,” the group said.
It wants the proposed legislation to clearly outline the responsibilities of relevant institutions and establish timelines for implementing the reforms.
According to the group, a legally backed roadmap would provide continuity and ensure that the reform process survives changes in government.
“Without a legally binding timetable, the risk is that the process can either be called off or the work of the Implementation Committee would not be carried forward,” it said.
The Citizens Platform also believes the proposed legislation would strengthen public accountability by giving citizens a clear basis to assess the government's progress in implementing the reforms.
“It would also give the public a clear standard against which the government and the other political actors can be held accountable,” the group said.
The group maintains that constitutional reform should be treated as a national undertaking rather than a process dependent on the political calendar or priorities of a particular government.
It is therefore urging stakeholders to establish safeguards that will ensure the reforms are implemented in a transparent, predictable and accountable manner.
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