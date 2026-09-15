Police officer charged with murder over death of 20-year-old law student

General Corporal Robert Katey Koranteng of the Ghana Police Service has been arraigned at the Adabraka District Court in Accra and charged with murder over the death of 20-year-old Central University law student Ivan Apprey Baidoo.

The charge was brought on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Corporal Koranteng, 34, who was stationed at the Traffic Management Enforcement Unit at the Police Headquarters in Accra, is accused of intentionally causing Baidoo’s death by unlawful harm, contrary to Section 46 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on August 27, 2026, after Baidoo boarded a Yango motorbike from Ashongman Estates to East Legon Astroturf Park, where he was heading to play football.

The court heard that at the UPSA traffic intersection, the rider, Samuel Wesley Arthur, allegedly went through a red traffic light.

Koranteng, who was on duty at the intersection, reportedly pursued the motorbike and signalled the rider to stop.

The prosecution alleges that the rider failed to stop and continued through the Okponglo traffic light and Tetteh Quarshie Interchange onto the Tema Motorway.

It further alleges that after the Old Tollbooth on the Tema Motorway, Koranteng kicked the motorbike with his leg during the pursuit.

The prosecution says the action caused the rider to lose control of the motorcycle, which subsequently crashed into a concrete barrier.

It is also alleged that Koranteng failed to stop or arrange immediate medical assistance for the victims before speeding away.

Good Samaritans later transported Baidoo and the rider to the Tema General Hospital.

Baidoo was pronounced dead on arrival, while Arthur was treated and discharged.

A postmortem examination conducted on September 3 by Dr Eric Dumfeh, a pathologist at the Tema General Hospital, attributed Baidoo’s death to haemorrhagic shock resulting from bilateral haemothorax and haemoperitoneum caused by blunt trauma to the chest and abdomen.

The Homicide Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department took over the investigation on September 8.

Koranteng was arrested on September 12 and subsequently arraigned.

Investigations are continuing.

The Police Service had earlier identified and interdicted Koranteng after preliminary investigations linked him to the incident.

The Police said the Homicide Unit was investigating the circumstances surrounding Baidoo’s death, while the Police Professional Standards Bureau was examining the officer’s conduct.

Baidoo’s family had called for a transparent investigation and prosecution if the investigations established the officer’s culpability.

His father, Evans Baidoo, previously said the family did not believe his son had died in an ordinary accident.

Baidoo is scheduled to be buried on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

A pre-burial service is scheduled for 6 a.m., followed by the main burial service at 7 a.m. at CEM Rehoboth Temple near Wisconsin University.

The case remains before the court as investigations continue.

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