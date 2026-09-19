Tribute, tears flow as family bids farewell to 20-year-old law student

Tears flowed and emotions ran high as family, friends, schoolmates and loved ones gathered to bid a final farewell to 20-year-old Central University law student, Ivan Apprey Baidoo, at the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry’s Rehoboth Temple near Wisconsin University in North Legon.

The solemn burial service was marked by grief, emotional tributes and calls for justice as mourners reflected on the life of the young law student whose death has become the subject of a murder case before the courts.

Baidoo’s casket was surrounded by grieving family members and friends as they gathered for a final goodbye before it was closed.

In a particularly emotional moment, members of the Adisadel Old Boys Association (AOBA) gathered around the casket and sang the school anthem in honour of their former schoolmate.

The tribute from his brothers reflected on the friendship, companionship and support they shared with Baidoo throughout their years together.

They recalled how he was always willing to help others during difficult moments and how his presence brought laughter, warmth and joy to their lives.

They remembered the times they shared over food, games, conversations and other simple moments that strengthened their bond.

The group described his kindness, laughter and generosity as memories they would continue to cherish, saying his absence had created a space that would be difficult for anyone else to fill.

They also drew comfort from their faith, expressing the belief that their brother was now resting in the hands of God.

Tribute by father

Baidoo’s father, Evans Baidoo, delivered one of the most emotional tributes of the ceremony, describing the pain of losing his son and questioning the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Your sudden demise has left me inconsolable. You did not die, son; you were murdered. Brutally murdered by a police officer paid with your parents’ taxes to protect you. Who did this to you, and what was your crime?”

The grieving father said his son’s burial would not bring an end to his pursuit of justice.

“Your burial will not end my pursuit of justice for your senseless killing.”

He said he was encouraged by the steps taken by the Ghana Police Service in relation to the case and pledged the family’s cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

“Thankfully, the Ghana Police Service has identified and interdicted an officer alleged to have committed the offence against you. We will work with the Police Service throughout its investigations to bring closure to this matter.”

Mr. Baidoo’s remarks reflected the family’s determination to see the circumstances surrounding Ivan’s death fully investigated.

Tribute by mother

Ivan’s mother, Comfort Baidoo, also delivered a deeply emotional tribute, recalling the joy she experienced watching her son grow from a little boy into a young man.

She said his arrival in her life brought her immense happiness and described watching his growth as one of the greatest blessings of her life.

“From the moment you came into my life, it was a special joy that was my never-ending joy. Watching you grow from a little boy into a young man was one of the greatest blessings of my life.”

Mrs. Baidoo said her son had dreams and hopes for his future and was working towards achieving them through his studies at Central University.

“My son, you had dreams. You had hopes for your future. You were studying law at Central University, preparing yourself for a promising life.”

She said she had looked forward to watching him graduate, become the lawyer he dreamed of becoming and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

Instead, she said, she was now preparing to say goodbye to her son.

“Today, instead of preparing for your graduation and celebrating your achievement, I am preparing to say goodbye to you.”

The bereaved mother said the circumstances surrounding her son's death had made the loss even more difficult to process.

She spoke of the questions that continued to weigh on her mind, including why her son had to die at such a young age.

“A mother is never prepared to bury her child, especially her son, who has so much life ahead of him.”

Despite her grief, Mrs. Baidoo said she would hold on to the memories they created together.

She said she would remember his smile, laughter, thoughts, patience and the moments they shared, adding that although the years might seem short, the memories he left behind would last a lifetime.

She also spoke of the pain of wishing she could hear her son call her again, see him walk through the door and listen to him tell her about his day.

She said Ivan would remain a precious part of her life and that the love shared between him and his family and friends would continue to live on.

As his casket was carried into the hearse, the reality of the final farewell sank in for mourners who had gathered to celebrate his life.

The tears and embraces that followed reflected the pain of a family and community forced to say goodbye to a 20-year-old whose future, his family said, held so much promise.

Background to Ivan’s death

Ivan Apprey Baidoo was 20 years old and studying law at Central University.

According to the prosecution, the incident leading to his death occurred on August 27, 2026, after Baidoo boarded a Yango motorbike from Ashongman Estates to East Legon Astroturf Park, where he was heading to play football.

The court heard that at the UPSA traffic intersection, the rider, Samuel Wesley Arthur, allegedly went through a red traffic light.

The circumstances surrounding the incident subsequently resulted in a police investigation and a criminal case.

General Corporal Robert Katey Koranteng of the Ghana Police Service has been arraigned before the Adabraka District Court in Accra and charged with murder over Baidoo’s death.

The Ghana Police Service has also identified and interdicted the officer alleged to have committed the offence, according to Baidoo’s father.

The allegations remain before the court and are subject to the judicial process.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.