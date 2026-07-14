22-year-old law student declares bid for Manhyia South seat on Base Movement Ghana ticket

A 22-year-old law student, Nana Agyeiwaa Baffoe-Bonnie Michaels, popularly known as Okordie, has announced her intention to contest the Manhyia South parliamentary seat in the Ashanti Region in the 2028 general election on the ticket of the newly formed Base Movement Ghana.

Speaking at a press conference at the party's Ashanti Regional office in Kumasi, Ms Michaels said her decision was inspired by years of witnessing and experiencing the challenges confronting residents of the constituency.

"I understand the struggles of the people because I have lived through them. It is time for a new kind of leadership that listens, serves and delivers," she said.

The aspiring parliamentary candidate identified what she described as 12 key challenges facing Manhyia South, including youth unemployment, limited support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), inadequate skills and vocational training opportunities, poor educational infrastructure and gaps in healthcare delivery.

She also cited poor roads and drainage systems, sanitation concerns, security challenges, inadequate support for women and girls, limited sports and recreational facilities, digital exclusion and weak citizen engagement by elected leaders.

According to Ms Michaels, many of these issues have persisted because political leaders have prioritised party interests over the needs of constituents.

"I proudly identify with Base Movement Ghana because it is committed to putting Ghana first, empowering citizens, promoting accountability and creating opportunities for all," she stated.

She argued that Ghana's politics should shift from rhetoric to practical solutions, innovation and measurable outcomes.

Outlining her vision for Manhyia South, Ms Michaels said she would focus on creating jobs for young people, supporting entrepreneurship and expanding skills development programmes.

She also pledged to improve economic opportunities for women, strengthen education and healthcare services, promote local businesses, attract investment and enhance transparency and accountability in governance.

The aspiring candidate further promised to work closely with traditional authorities, faith-based organisations, civil society organisations and the private sector to drive development in the constituency.

Ms Michaels said she intends to run an issue-based campaign centred on peace, respect and dignity, while appealing to residents across political divides to support what she described as a movement for positive change.

"The time has come for a new generation of leadership that listens, serves and delivers. Together, we can build a stronger Manhyia South and a stronger Ghana," she said.

Her announcement adds to the early political activity ahead of the 2028 general election, with the Manhyia South constituency expected to attract significant attention as parties begin positioning prospective candidates.

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