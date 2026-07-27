International

Law student charged over bomb faces bail delay

Source: BBC  
  27 July 2026 11:28am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A woman charged in connection with a bomb find has faced a delay over her bail application while checks are made over a €15,000 (£12,800) independent surety.

Isobella Perrie Sullivan is accused of possession of explosives after the device was found in a car she was driving near Carrickmacross, County Monaghan last week.

The 25-year-old law student, from Abbeylands Park in Clane, County Kildare, appeared via video link from jail at a hearing of Monaghan District Court.

A detective sergeant told the court that gardaí (Irish police) were still making inquiries into her surety and she was further remanded in custody until 7 August.

During a previous hearing on Friday, a judge had granted consent to bail, provided that Perrie Sullivan complied with a number of conditions, including the surety.

On Monday morning, Judge Raymond Finnegan confirmed the court had received an email from her solicitor, who was not present in court.

However, no formal application to approve the surety was received by the court therefore he could not release her.

Asked if she understood the development, Perrie Sullivan said: "I thought I was getting released today with bail."

She is due to appear again on 7 August, either in person or via video link if she is still in custody by then.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group