Law student charged over bomb faces bail delay

A woman charged in connection with a bomb find has faced a delay over her bail application while checks are made over a €15,000 (£12,800) independent surety.

Isobella Perrie Sullivan is accused of possession of explosives after the device was found in a car she was driving near Carrickmacross, County Monaghan last week.

The 25-year-old law student, from Abbeylands Park in Clane, County Kildare, appeared via video link from jail at a hearing of Monaghan District Court.

A detective sergeant told the court that gardaí (Irish police) were still making inquiries into her surety and she was further remanded in custody until 7 August.

During a previous hearing on Friday, a judge had granted consent to bail, provided that Perrie Sullivan complied with a number of conditions, including the surety.

On Monday morning, Judge Raymond Finnegan confirmed the court had received an email from her solicitor, who was not present in court.

However, no formal application to approve the surety was received by the court therefore he could not release her.

Asked if she understood the development, Perrie Sullivan said: "I thought I was getting released today with bail."

She is due to appear again on 7 August, either in person or via video link if she is still in custody by then.

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