‘A mine may close, but the community must not’ – Ga Mantse calls for sustainable mining

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ga Mantse and President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has called for responsible and sustainable mining, cautioning that Ghana cannot pursue today’s mineral wealth at the expense of future generations.
“At the end of the day, a mine will eventually close. But the community must not close with it. You cannot dig for today's wealth in a manner that buries tomorrow's future,” King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II said, stressing the need for mining practices that protect the environment and safeguard the country’s natural resources for generations yet unborn.
He made the remarks at a National Mining Dialogue on the theme “Rethinking the Social License to Operate”, organised by Asempa FM in partnership with GoldBod, the Ghana Medical Trust Fund and other stakeholders.
The Ga Mantse urged mining companies and policymakers to adopt a more sustainable approach that balances economic development with environmental protection and the interests of mining communities.
He said Ghana’s mineral wealth must be harnessed responsibly to support national development without leaving behind environmental degradation and social challenges for future generations.
The event is aimed at discouraging illegal gold mining, commonly known as galamsey, and encouraging responsible mining in the country.
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