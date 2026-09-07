Upper West Regional Minister lauds 4 police officers for busting deadly gang

The Upper West Regional Minister, Charles Lwanga Puozuing, has honoured four gallant officers of the Ghana Police Service whose exceptional courage and intelligence-led operation smashed a notorious armed robbery syndicate that had held communities in Wa West and the Wa Municipality in fear.

The award ceremony, held in Wa, was chaired by the Regional Minister, who is also the Chairman of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), to recognise acts of outstanding bravery that restored calm to more than eight communities.

Presenting the officers to the Regional Minister, the Upper West Regional Police Commander, DCOP Francis Yiribaare, named them as Sergeant Moti Kwame Divine, Sergeant Salifu Ishmael, Corporal Ernest Amiyaw, and Corporal John Bekara Vitus.

The Commander revealed that the officers demonstrated exceptional initiative under the guidance of the Wa District Police Command to disrupt a deadly syndicate responsible for attacks in Nyoli, Kulmasa, Ga, Penateng, Kulpara, Dapoha, Gadi, and Toksie.

The latest attack, according to the police, occurred at Penateng Junction on 1 August 2026, where a victim was badly butchered with machetes at the slightest sign of resistance.

Through sustained intelligence gathering, surveillance, and operational responses, the team arrested six suspects on 8 and 9 August 2026. The suspects are currently before the court.

They are Hamidu Moro, 35; Adamu Yusif, 40; Nasiru Abdul Rahman, 52, who unfortunately died during the operation; Iddrisu Mahama, 35; Koreka Issaka, 20; and Zakaria Berigey, 21.

Police investigations established that the gang inflicted machete wounds on victims and forced them to disclose their mobile money PINs before transferring money into an account associated with the deceased suspect.

The syndicate robbed victims of approximately GH¢22,070 in cash and GH¢3,274 through forced mobile money transfers, totalling GH¢25,344, in addition to seven mobile phones.

Two key suspects remain at large: Haruna, 30, believed to be the gang’s armourer, and Hamidu Mohamadu, 24, the son of the deceased armed robber. Police say they are actively pursuing them.

DCOP Yiribaare disclosed that, due to their extraordinary performance, which went beyond their ordinary duties, the officers were promoted on 12 August 2026 to their next ranks in a special ceremony at the Police Headquarters by the Inspector-General of Police and the Police Management Board.

The Regional Security Council, chaired by Charles Lwanga Puozuing, decided to further honour them at the regional level to motivate others.

Addressing the ceremony, the Upper West Regional Minister, Charles Lwanga Puozuing, said the ceremony was more than a presentation of awards; it was a solemn recognition of men and women who protect life and property through sacrifice.

"This ceremony is more than a presentation of awards; it is a solemn recognition of the men and women who, in the discharge of their constitutional and professional responsibilities, have demonstrated that the protection of life, property, and public safety requires courage, discipline, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to duty," he stated.

He reminded the officers that honour comes with greater responsibility.

"To the awardees, your recognition today carries both honour and greater responsibility. Courage must always be exercised within the law, and the authority entrusted to you, the police, must continually be used responsibly and in the public interest," the Regional Minister cautioned.

Charles Lwanga Puozuing commended the Police Service, REGSEC, sister security agencies, and communities for their collective efforts in confronting violent crime. He stressed that the fight against armed robbery cannot be won by the police alone but requires intelligence, inter-agency collaboration, and public confidence.

He assured residents that their security remains a priority.

“Let me also use this occasion to assure the people of the Upper West Region that their security remains a priority. We will continue to work with the police and other security agencies to create a safe and secure environment in which our people can live, work, invest, and pursue their legitimate aspirations without fear,” he said.

He congratulated the awardees, saying: "Your courage has been noticed, your commitment has been acknowledged, and your service is appreciated.”

The Police Commander said the busting of the syndicate had brought a huge sigh of relief to thousands of residents and enhanced socio-economic activities in the region.

"Your exemplary leadership and wise strategic guidance have always combined to inspire us all as commanders of the various security agencies," DCOP Yiribaare told the Regional Minister.

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