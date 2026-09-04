National

Lands Minister vows to fight galamsey ‘all the way’, targets financiers

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  4 September 2026 3:21pm
Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah
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Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has vowed to intensify the government’s fight against illegal mining, insisting he would rather fight with integrity and die than allow himself to be corrupted.

He said the government’s efforts to clamp down on galamsey were increasingly targeting the powerful individuals who finance and sponsor the activities.

“I've said this 1 million times. I will choose to fight with integrity and die rather than be corrupted in this dangerous world that will destroy all of us. And that is the pledge we have for the people.

The machines we've destroyed. The excavators we've seized. Those behind them are powerful forces that are hiding in the dark.

And our next phase is continuing to fish them out. We are going to continue to fight all the way. Those sponsors, those financiers.”

Mr Buah made the remarks during an operation by the NAIMOS task force against illegal mining activities on the Ankobra River in the Western Region.

He said while the seizure and destruction of mining equipment remained important to the government's enforcement efforts, greater attention would now be placed on identifying the individuals and networks financing illegal mining operations.

According to the Minister, the people behind the financing of illegal mining often operate away from the mining sites, making it necessary for enforcement agencies to pursue them beyond the immediate locations of illegal mining activities.

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